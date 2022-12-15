Successor named for retiring Illini Community Hospital administrator

Holly Jones
Holly Jones(Blessing Health System)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illini Community Hospital officials reported Thursday that Holly Jones, MSN, RN, has accepted the position of hospital administrator.

Jones will replace Kathy Hull, who announced her retirement after 11 years.

Hull will retire on Dec. 23 after 23 years at the hospital.

“Illini has been blessed with 12 years of profitability and of very high quality and service. I think we positioned the organization well to move into the next generation of caregiving,” Hull stated.

According to the hospital, Jones has 22 years of experience in healthcare as a bedside nurse and in management, all within the Blessing Health System. She has spent the past 11 years as Illini’s Assistant Administrator.

“I am excited to be selected to lead the Illini team into healthcare’s future with our focus fixed clearly on continuing to deliver healthcare of exceptional quality and with outstanding customer service to the communities we serve,” she said.

Officials stated Jones earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing administration from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, and an associate’s degree in nursing from John Wood Community College. Additionally, she is certified as a Nurse Executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center and holds a Black Belt in the quality improvement process known as Lean.

