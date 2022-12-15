Winter returns today

By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - As you head out the door today, be prepared for colder temperatures. A cold front came through the region yesterday, ushering in colder air. Temperatures are about 15 degrees colder this morning when compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. Temperatures will not fluctuate too much through the day due to continued cold air spilling in and low stratus clouds in place. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Winds will be breezy, gusting 20 to 30 mph. These winds will cause temperatures to feel colder than they really are, with feels like temperatures in the 20s.

The potent, slow moving low pressure system that has been impacting our forecast for the past few days is now to our northwest over Iowa/Minnesota. This low will continue to be our main forecast influencer for today and tomorrow. By later this afternoon/evening, a kink in this low will round the base of it. This will result in the chance for some flurries or very light snow showers. Nothing to get too excited/worried about though.

Into tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and colder. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens.

