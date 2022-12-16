$60,000 worth of toys donated to Toys for Tots

QUINCY (WGEM) - Toys for Tots received a big gift Thursday morning as all 15 Tri-State Farm and Home Supply stores donated toys.

Altogether, more than $60,000 worth of toys were donated to the organization for this year’s campaign.

Quincy Farm and Home Supply manager Leon Obert said they were excited to be part of this campaign to help warm the hearts of many local kids.

“Definitely with everything going on the past couple years, there was probably a strong need with the economy being like it is and the need being greater than probably ever, so we felt like, ‘You know what? We want to give back to the communities we serve,’” said Obert.

He said the campaign to give back was a shared effort of all store staff.

“These toys were all pulled off the shelves here at the local stores. Each store had a list of toys, we pulled them, we gathered them. The employees had a great time doing that. We got them all boxed up and today we’re just excited to help load them onto the big truck and send them on their way,” Obert said.

According to Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois coordinator Jessica Humke, they were just as excited to receive the toys.

“That’s by far one of the largest donations we’ve ever received from a single donator and it’s going to do so much good for kids in the community this Christmas,” Humke said.

She said there are many kids in the community that will benefit from these gifts.

Humke said more than 560 families were registered to receive gifts next week through Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois alone.

