The adventures of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu are ending in Pokémon anime

FILE - Trainer Ash Ketchum is seen with Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Squirtle in an advertisement for...
FILE - Trainer Ash Ketchum is seen with Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Squirtle in an advertisement for a Pokemon game.(Graphic: Business Wire/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s the end of an era and a beginning of a new one.

The anime adventures of some icons of the Pokémon franchise are coming to an end, and new characters are taking their place, The Pokémon Company announced Friday in a tweet.

After 25 years of tournaments, traveling and catching Pokémon, young Ash Ketchum and his buddy Pikachu will be calling it quits with special episodes that will air next year, the company said. This will conclude the anime “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.”

Ketchum recently reached the pinnacle of trainer success by becoming the champion of a pivotal tournament.

Two new trainers and three new Pokémon will take over the main anime in 2023.

Among the emotional responses on social media, Sarah Natochenny, the English voice of Ketchum, bid a fond farewell to the character, saying “It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payson CUSD No. 1 Superintendent Donna Veile, center, speaks Wednesday night at the district's...
Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Arrest
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car
Police responding to the shots fired incident on Nov. 1, 2022.
QPD arrests two juveniles, one adult as part of shots-fired investigations
Dt. Loretta Lewis
First female African-American Quincy police officer laid to rest

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Investigation continues after a year for missing Missouri woman
Fighting Illini Def. Coordinator Ryan Walters Selected As Purdue's New Head Coach
WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Dec. 15) Illini Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Takes Over As Head Coach At Purdue University
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime,...
Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home