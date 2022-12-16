City spends $180,000 to clear treelines, improve pilot visibility from Pittsfield Penstone Airport

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - According to city officials, there was a much-needed project that had to be done at Pittsfield Penstone Airport and could not be delayed any longer.

The airport’s runway had overgrown tree lines on both ends which was blocking the line of vision for pilots to land. Mayor Gary Mendenhall said workers were removing trees all week and patching up soil which can erode runways over time.

“They’ll recede the heel sides of where they’ve removed the brush,” Mendenhall said.

He said the $180,000 project was an important investment for pilot’s safety in order to abide by FAA regulations.

He said the airport is used by more pilots than one might think.

“It’s used by, as a matter of fact, by one of our biggest industries here,” Mendenhall said. “The hunting industry. We have a lot of hunters fly in and just leave their vehicle there. And they will come in and out during deer season multiple times.”

Mendenhall said workers were chipping away all week and work is just about wrapped about. He said normally the city has to pay to have the trees trimmed every few years. This time, since they’ve been completely removed they won’t have to do it again.

Mendenhall said the city should also be receiving state money to replace an array of outdated equipment for services like snow removal.

