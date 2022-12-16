Cloudy, cold and breezy again

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our Friday morning certainly is starting off chilly. Temperatures are mainly in the 20s with a few locations near 30°. Sustained winds range from about 10 to 15 mph with gusts in the 20 mph range. These winds are causing it to feel colder than it really is, so feels like temperatures are mainly in the teens. The potent, slow moving low pressure system that has been impacting our forecast over the past several days will continue to impact our forecast today and tomorrow as well. This low continues to spread clouds over the area from the north/northwest. It also continues to usher in colder air. Daytime highs will be a little colder today, in the low 30s. Gusty winds will linger into today, with gusts up to 30 mph. With the cloudy skies, cold temperatures and breezy winds wind chill values will remain in the teens through the day. Another kink in the low pressure system will slide through the Tri-States today. Therefore, we will have the chance to see some light scattered snow flurries again.

Tonight will shape up mostly cloudy with lows in the upper teens to low 20s, depending on where you live in the area.

Tomorrow, the low pressure system will slowly drift further east/northeast and will gradually start to weaken. Despite that, the day will still shape up rather cloudy again and colder yet. Morning wind chill values will be in the teens, but the northern tier could see single digit wind chills. Highs will be a little colder yet, in the upper 20s. Winds will gust in the 20 mph range, causing feels like temperatures to be in the teens.

