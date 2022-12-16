Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wilbert “Bert” Koehler, the former Payson CUSD No. 1 teacher and coach under investigation for alleged inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old student, also is the subject of an emergency order of protection filed by his wife.

Court documents show an emergency order of protection was issued on behalf of his wife last Friday, Dec. 9.

In the petition seeking the order, Koehler’s wife listed four incidents last week that caused her to ask for protection.

The first was Dec. 6, the day the alleged text messages were first reported to police, starting an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wilbert is under investigation for inappropriate contact with a minor,” his wife wrote. “He wanted me to take our kids out of state. I am worried he will take the children and run.”

She wrote that on Dec. 8, “Wilbert is continuing to contact myself and the children after I have repeatedly asked him to stop and give us time.”

Two incidents were reported on Dec. 9.

“Wilbert told me that I could not bring people in the house to help get my stuff; he only left when I told him the police are going,” the first claim read.

The second alleged, “Wilbert continues to contact me after being asked to stop.”

Koehler’s wife sought protection from harassment, possession of their Quincy home, and for Koehler to not have any communication with her, as well as stay away from her at all times. She also asked for Koehler to be prohibited from visiting her place of employment and their children’s schools in Payson. One other residence in Quincy also was listed.

Judge Holly Henze granted the emergency order, approving the conditions Koehler’s wife sought. In addition, Koehler was ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet from his spouse at all times. He also was denied visitation with the couple’s children.

Court records show a summons for Koehler was served and returned to the court Tuesday. A hearing on the order is set for Thursday, Dec. 22, in Adams County Circuit Court.

The Payson Board of Education voted Wednesday night to accept Koehler’s resignation.

Koehler, who taught junior high math and coached the high school’s girls basketball, tendered his resignation earlier Wednesday. It comes as an investigation is proceeding into text messages he allegedly exchanged with a 14-year-old student.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said a law enforcement investigation into Koehler’s alleged actions was launched last week.

WGEM News has sought comment from Koehler, but he has not returned messages left for him.

RELATED: Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.