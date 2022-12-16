Harvest Outreach Ministries purchases building to expand food programs

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local ministry in Hannibal just purchased a new building where they are able to expand their free food programs.

Pastor James Bridges said Harvest Outreach Ministries finally has a place where those who are homeless or struggling financially can eat together.

“We’ve been working almost ten years to have this happen and it’s just a great step in the ministry,” Bridges said.

He said it means a lot to people.

“Because sometimes people don’t really need the food, they just need a human contact,” Bridges added. “So to be able to sit down, be ministered to, to have a meal, to eat with other people is actually a luxury that a lot of people don’t have.”

Billie Heidecker operates their Loaves and Fishes and Feeding America programs out of the Helping Hands Baptist Church in Hannibal. Now, their food programs are moving to 413 Broadway, where they will have the space to prepare more meals and serve more people.

Heidecker said when she started last August, she did not expect the need to be so high. They serve more than 80 to-go meals every day.

“The lower income, the homelessness that’s going on in this community and there’s a lot of repetitive people that come in, so it’s highly needed,” Heidecker said.

Their plans at 413 Broadway include building a new kitchen to prepare food and a dining room for people to gather.

Heidecker said she’s excited for what’s to come.

“To have a permanent home, to be able to not be limited on the time that we can spend in here, to get other programs going, to minister to people, to talk to them about you know, Christ and those things that have changed our lives,” she said.

Bridges said they are going to start distributing to-go meals from the new location on Monday. He wants to have the dining room finished in 2023.

Here is more information on their food programs:

People can get free meals through their Loaves and Fishes program, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Every Friday starting at noon, they give out free boxes of food through Feeding America.

If you want to volunteer or donate money, call 573-227-8833.

