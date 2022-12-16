Hospital Report: December 16, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Bradley E. “Brad” Uppinghouse, age 71, of Liberty, died December 14 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Loren L. Conover, age 76, of Quincy, died on December 14 in the Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lois I. Holford Lepper died on December 9. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.