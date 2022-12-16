Hospital Report: December 16, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Bradley E. “Brad” Uppinghouse, age 71, of Liberty, died December 14 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Loren L. Conover, age 76, of Quincy, died on December 14 in the Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lois I. Holford Lepper died on December 9. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

