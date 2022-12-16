Illinois approves Pike Co. rail crossing improvements for 150th Street crossing

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Commerce Commission announced Friday that it recently approved a stipulated agreement to improve public safety at the 150th Street highway-rail grade crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railway’s track near Hull in Pike County.

The track is designated at AAR/DOT #479628U, railroad milepost DH-509.05.

According to the state, the Stipulated Agreement 2226 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals, gates, and warning devices and approach grade improvements at the 150th Street highway-rail grade crossing.

The state reported the total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $377,383. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the signal installation costs, not to exceed $358,514. Norfolk Southern will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operate and maintain the new automatic warning devices and temporary STOP signs.

Pike County, on behalf of Levee Township Road District, has estimated the cost to improve the roadway approach grades at $219,835. The Township is unable to pay any of the costs to rehabilitate the approach grades. Staff recommends that the GCPF be used to pay 100% of the roadway approach grade rehabilitation costs, not to exceed $219,835.

“The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. “The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased we’re able to use GCRF monies to help Levee Township and Pike County move this important project forward.”

The state reported all work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date. To read Stipulated Agreement 2226 in Docket No. T22-0125 click here.

For more information and to see the ICC’s annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

