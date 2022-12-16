Investigation continues after a year for missing Missouri woman

Missing person: Betty Hayes
Missing person: Betty Hayes(Monroe County Sheriffs Office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLIDAY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information in its search for a missing woman last seen in 2021.

That agency and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with other agencies, have followed multiple leads during the investigation into the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, 88.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them or the MSHP with any information regarding Hayes’ disappearance.

Hayes was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021. Her last known contact was with a family member by telephone on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was believed to be at her residence at 17040 Route C in Holliday.

A large-scale search was initiated,, and an intensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has been ongoing since her disappearance.

“Our office, in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is still actively investigating to determine the whereabouts of Betty Hayes, “ said Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston. “We will not rest until we have answers for the family and our community. These investigations sometime take more time than we would like to have answers, but we are determined to find those answers.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information about Betty Hayes to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-525-5555

