Keokuk Homeless Alliance searches for warming location as temperatures plummet

KEOKUK (WGEM) - As we head into a dangerous cold snap, The Keokuk Homeless Alliance wants to establish a warming center in Lee County and they’re asking you for help to find a location.

Amy Smith, founder of the Keokuk Homeless Alliance, first formed the group in 2021 after seeing a Facebook post where a resident asked what kind of support they could find in town.

“I responded, ‘Well there’s not much,’ because I had been already working here and working with homeless individuals and I knew what some of the struggles were here in helping people,” Smith said.

Since then, the group has been helping the population by providing donated furniture, clothes and other essentials to those in need.

As temperatures plummet across the Tri-States, the race is now on for the alliance to find a building in Keokuk to hold a warming center.

Keokuk’s Salvation Army allows individuals to come and get warm during the week, but Smith would like to find a more permanent home for the night time.

In July, city officials set an ordinance in place that established the rules and regulations that would need to be maintained in order to put a warming center in Keokuk.

“A warming center can go into a church or other place of worship or some type of community building, there’s no permits for that,” said Community Development Director, Pam Broomhall. “They can have up to 35 individuals, at least have a couple of employees or volunteers on site.”

The ordinance stipulates that a warming center would not be allowed to accept individuals if temperatures are higher than 32 degrees.

Broomhall said if someone needs to get out of bad weather, the city will allow it.

Smith worries that the homeless population could face harder times if a warming center isn’t established.

“I think it doesn’t serve the community at all to have that as a part of who we are,” Smith said.

