Missouri State University selects next head football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach.

The school will introduce Beard at a news conference on Monday. He replaces Bobby Petrino, who announced he is leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV.

“I look forward to working with Ryan in this capacity and continuing our success under his guidance,” said Moats. “He is a young, dynamic coach who understands the nuance of today’s recruiting world. He has worked with some of the best coaches in college football during his coaching career, including Willie Taggert, Jeff Brohm, Jim McElwain, and of course, Bobby Petrino. He loves Springfield, and he wants to elevate our program to bigger and better things.”

Beard joined former coach Bobby Petrino‘s MSU staff early in 2020 and has played a significant role in Missouri State’s recent resurgence on the gridiron. He has managed a Bears defensive unit that has boasted 14 all-conference selections, three all-Americans, and two professional players in his tenure as defensive coordinator while helping push the program to national prominence. In his first campaign in Springfield in 2020-21, Beard and his defensive unit broke a program record for sacks (27), created 15 turnovers, and held every MVFC foe under 30 points for the first time since 1989. That inaugural season culminated in the Bears owning a share of the Valley championship and earning an NCAA playoff berth for the first time in 30 years. In his second year, the Bears topped the club sack record again (30), racked up 25 takeaways, and secured 15 interceptions. In addition to making a second straight NCAA playoff appearance in 2021, MSU finished second in the MVFC standings, ranked ninth nationally in turnovers gained, and finished 14th in interceptions per game. The 2022 Bears defense gave up just 15.8 points per game over their last four games, with defensive end Kevin Ellis leading the nation in fumble recoveries and four MSU defenders earning all-conference laurels.

Before coming to Springfield, Beard served stints as an assistant coach at Central Michigan (2019), Louisville (2017-18), and Western Kentucky (2016) after a successful playing career at WKU that included two terms on the All-Sun Belt Team.

“It was important to me to keep the continuity of this staff based on the team’s recent success,” said Moats. “The strides we have made in recruiting under Ryan’s direction have been significant, and he understands what it takes to win in this league. Coach Beard enthusiastically wanted this job, and he believes in Missouri State.”

Beard, 33, becomes Missouri State’s 22nd head football coach.

