New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new drive-thru coffee shop is scheduled to open its doors for business in the spring.

Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) Corey Mehaffy announced today that the Coffee Barn is scheduled to open by the second quarter of 2023.

While planning began over a year ago, dirt work began just a few weeks ago.

According to HREDC Small Business Development Center Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns, the business model has transitioned through multiple iterations before landing on the current concept.

“We were able to work with the Terrill’s, Kassandra and Jen, to refine their business plan based on industry research, input from the local lending institutions and input from the clients based on their conversations with other business owners,” Kuhns said. “The owners also visited a similar operation in Moberly, MO.”

Kuhns said that they work with clients to develop business plans, financial projections and assist them in finding the capital needed to make their projects a reality.

“We work with local lending institutions, in this case HNB Bank, area Revolving Loan Funds like the RLF’s offered by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments or Hannibal Industrial Development Company, and private investors through the IGNITE Investor Network,” Kuhns said.

According to Kuhns, this type of assistance is important to business owners at any stage of business.

“The Missouri SBDC at HREDC offers one-on-one counseling on various business topics from understanding financial statements, customer discovery, business planning, cash flow analysis, and other events based upon the needs of our clients,” Kuhns said. “We are here to help businesses in every stage. From concept to startup, growth to renewal, mature to succession.”

“I would like to thank the Terrill’s for their investment in the community,” Mehaffy said. “I would also like to thank Scott Koontz, of Koontz Properties, for working with the Terrill’s on the land sale. I think project is a compliment to the Koontz’s new multi-family development as well as that area of town.”

Terrill said they want to prioritize the customer experience, the speed of their service, and the quality of their drinks.

“We are excited to launch this new business in Hannibal. We’re going to have limited indoor seating as we’re going to focus on drive-thru during the opening process,” said Kassandra Terrill, Coffee Barn Co-owner. “We plan to offer a small variety of food items like cinnamon rolls, muffins, scones, breakfast sandwiches.”

