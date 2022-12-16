Quincy Art Center education program expanding

QUINCY (WGEM) - More Tri-State kids will have the chance to receive visual art education thanks to the Quincy Art Center.

The Starting with Art Initiative, also known as stART, reimagines the art center’s former educational outreach program.

The program provides standard-based video lessons and art supplies to kindergarten through third grade teachers, which they can then use with their students.

Starting next spring, the program will expand to cover rural Adams County, Brown County, and Pike County, Illinois.

Art Center director of engagement and marketing Kelsey Deters said she is excited to see more kids experience the visual arts.

“This program has in the past only served Quincy schools,” Deters said. “Now we’re going to be able to expand past that into area schools, so in the past we would have reached about 2,000 children. This is going to allow us to expand our reach at least to about 4,000 students.”

Deters said its important to expand access, especially to areas that may not otherwise have the resources necessary to have art lessons.

“Visual art does so much for kids, especially at this age. It allows them to learn about themselves, about their creativity, and we really believe that even if someone isn’t interested long term in being an artist or are really really passionate about that, the skills that you get from creating visual art last a lifetime,” Deters said.

She said those skills involved include creative problem solving and stress relief.

The program is free for teachers and schools to participate in.

Funding is provided by grants through the Tracy Family Foundation, the Community Endowment Fun, the Noma Meyers Eaton Fund, and more.

The registration deadline for the spring semester is Jan. 5.

Questions can be directed to the Director of Education at the Quincy Art Center, Rachel Roundtree.

