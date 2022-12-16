Retailors hope for more business for Super Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Time is running out for last-minute holiday shopping.

Super Saturday is the last big shopping opportunity for many before Christmas. The National Retail Federation predicts a record number of 158 million shoppers will participate in Super Saturday this year, 10 million more than last year.

Quincy University economics professor Dr. Cynthia Haliemun said due to high inflation earlier in the holiday shopping season, Black Friday numbers didn’t meet many the expectations of many retailers. She said that means they have a lot riding on Super Saturday.

“They have a lot of inventory not sold, so in order to reduce the inventory, they have to give more discounts or more extended hours to open the stores and other marketing gimmicks in order to attract more people,” Haliemun said.

Haliemun said if expectations aren’t met, big stores would be able to absorb the costs but smaller businesses might suffer.

Hunnewell, Missouri, resident Dwight Shuck said while he and his wife were out at the JCPenny in Hannibal on Thursday, he said he got his shopping done early and was just browsing.

“We usually draw names for our family and we’ll you know, give gifts,” he said. “My daughter usually goes shopping for me and my wife.”

Other shoppers said they were adding onto gifts they had already purchased because the sales were a great way to save money.

Haliemun said people plan to do more in-person shopping on Super Saturday. If they order online, she said there’s concern their order won’t get to them in time for Christmas.

The National Retail Federation predicts 42.2 million people will be shopping in person, with 72.2 million shopping both in store and online.

