Scammer uses deceased Quincy man’s name to steal thousands of dollars

QUINCY (WGEM) - Be on the lookout as there is a car dealer scam stealing thousands of dollars across the country.

boboberlingusedcars.com (Better Business Bureau)

A website has been set up and ads posted for Bob Oberling Used Cars, based at North 12th Street and Kochs Lane.

The business even gained a new Google review posted just two weeks ago.

Google Review (Better Business Bureau)

The problem is, owner Bob Oberling passed away in 2020 and the business has been closed since.

Within the last month, scammers rebuilt the website and nearly tricked a Louisiana man into purchasing a truck with an ad on social media.

Don O’Brien, regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau, said social media advertisements are a common place to find car dealer scams.

“If you’re on social media, you really need to be careful. If you see something that’s attractive, with a price that’s attractive, you have to do what this gentleman did and look into it before you send your money because again, if you shoot first and ask questions later, you could be out a lot of money,” said O’Brien.

More information about virtual vehicle vendor scams can be found here.

boboberlingusedcars.com (Better Business Bureau)

