SHOCK(EY) AND AWE: Game-winning shot helps QU guard round into form after injury

QUINCY (WGEM) - Nate Shockey worked himself into the perfect shooting position.

With Quincy University and Drury tied at 64-64 last Saturday, the Hawks had possession of the ball with 10 seconds left. Forward Paul Zilinskas drove the right side of the lane, and when he pivoted back into the middle, the Panthers’ help side defense cut him off.

With the double team, Zilinskas kicked the ball out to Shockey, who was all alone about 23 feet out on the left side of the top of the key.

As the clock ticked down, Shockey swished a 3-pointer with :03 left to give the Hawks a 67-64 lead. A last-ditch Drury shot from half-court clanked off the rim, and the Hawks escaped with a Great Lakes Valley Conference road victory in Springfield, Mo.

”I was definitely ready to take the shot,” Shockey said after being mobbed by his jubilant teammates. “Paul did a great job taking the ball the defense, and when the double team came, he saw me. He gave me a perfect pass, and I was able to hit the shot.”

QU Coach Steve Hawkins said he had no doubt Shockey would drain the game-winner for the Hawks, who are 3-3 in six games decided by six points or less.

”For two reasons, I thought he’d come up big,” Hawkins said after the Hawks finished the 2022 portion of the conference schedule tied for second place at 3-1.

”First, he’s put in a lot of work in making just a small change to his shot. Second, he really had no chance to think about it. He just had to catch it and shoot it. That’s just basketball instinct on his part.”

The junior guard, who averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game last year and has two years of eligibility, was just 2-for-11 from 3-point range after shooting 27 percent (31-of-116) last year. After working diligently on a minor tweak to his shot, Shockey went 3-for-5 against Drury, including the game-winner.

”The coaches noticed and recommended that I adjust my left hand a little bit off the ball,” Shockey explained. “Then, it just became a lot of reps getting off shots. I’m confident I can keep it going.”

Shockey and the rest of the Hawks (5-5) have had the entire week off from academic obligations as the first semester ended last week, so players have had time to work individually and practice as a team ahead of this weekend’s Hansen-Spear Classic.

QU, the defending tournament champs, play NAIA member East-West at 3 p.m. Saturday and Lake Superior State (Mich.) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pepsi Arena.

It was at last year’s Hansen-Spear Classic that Shockey, a transfer from D1 North Dakota, came into his own as a Hawk. His 29-point performance, including six 3-pointers, in the championship game against Davenport (Mich.), earned him tournament MVP.

”It’s nice to reflect back on that weekend,” Shockey said. “But I’m focused on playing well right now.”

In some ways, Shockey is lucky to be playing.

A painful injury set back his work in the summer, as well as preseason workouts when school started in August and early practices in October. It wasn’t until about a week before the season began that Shockey got medical clearance to practice.

During that time, Shockey said he learned he had a torn labrum in his hip and a herniated disc in his back.

”I’m not even sure how it even happened,” Shockey said.

That was not the call Hawkins, who was putting together a roster for the first year of his second tenure at QU, was expecting when Shockey informed him of his health issues.

”He said he had these issues and didn’t know what they were or how he even got them,” Hawkins said. “It took a while but finally got it figured out. Nate was slowly working his way back, and we were deep into it, and he’s hardly practiced at all.”

Shockey didn’t play in either the D1 exhibitions at Illinois and Northwestern or the season opener against Findlay at the GLVC-GMAC Crossover.

Hawkins put him in for the final three minutes of the first half the next night against host Cedarville, and Shockey had a basket.

”He had been cleared but just wasn’t in shape, but he told me he thought he could give me a couple minutes,” Hawkins said. “In hindsight, it probably wasn’t fair to play him.”

“We had like five games in nine days, and it’s hard to play your way into game shape. But he worked on his own, and we were able to get him in here and there.”

Shockey, who started 26 of 31 games during the 2021-2022 season, has found himself coming off the bench as he gets more into game shape. His minutes have increased to the point he played 24 and 21 minutes in the Hawks last two games.

For his part, Shockey says he will play whatever role Hawkins deems necessary for QU to have success.

”I will play any role Coach Hawkins needs,” said Shockey, a marketing major from Elmhurst. “If he thinks I best help the team coming off the bench, that’s what I’ll do. Whatever we need to get a win.”

Hawkins also likes the high basketball IQ that Shockey brings to the table.

”Nate’s real value to the team is his intellect on the court,” Hawkins said. “He’s like a coach on the floor. He understands what it takes to play winning ball.”

Shockey also plays with an edge that often irritates opponents -- and, on occasion, his own teammates -- that Hawkins appreciates.

”Nate is a pest, he’s fiery and competitive,” Hawkins said. “That’s who he is. Sometimes, that gets him in trouble, but that’s just the fire he plays with.”

And for Shockey who wondered if he’d even get to play this season, he’s just happy to be back on the court playing with that fire.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.