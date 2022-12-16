Weather Alert for the Cold Air Next Week

A very cold weather pattern looks to be developing for next week.
A very cold weather pattern looks to be developing for next week.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chilly weather will continue throughout much of the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning and wind chills in the teens. Saturday night skies will clear somewhat, but the gentle breeze will allow wind chills to fall into the single digits for some. The good news is, Sunday will see plenty of sunshine which will help temperatures climb a bit, into the low 30′s.

Monday will be a fairly seasonably chilly December day, with the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon. Later in the week is when the cold air starts filtering in. By next Thursday and Friday, temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits with overnight lows below zero possible. This cold air is in addition to the potential for some snow on Thursday. While this cold air currently does not look to break any of the records set back in the 1980′s in the lead up to Christmas, it will be the coldest of the season so far. Both the cold air and snow could impact holiday travel, so travelers should stay alert of the forecast over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payson CUSD No. 1 Superintendent Donna Veile, center, speaks Wednesday night at the district's...
Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
Arrest
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car
Coffee Barn Hannibal
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
Cloudy and cold today. We will have the chance again for some scattered snow flurries.
Cloudy, cold and breezy again
StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening
StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening