Weather Alert for the Cold Air Next Week

Chilly weather will continue throughout much of the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning and wind chills in the teens. Saturday night skies will clear somewhat, but the gentle breeze will allow wind chills to fall into the single digits for some. The good news is, Sunday will see plenty of sunshine which will help temperatures climb a bit, into the low 30′s.

Monday will be a fairly seasonably chilly December day, with the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon. Later in the week is when the cold air starts filtering in. By next Thursday and Friday, temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits with overnight lows below zero possible. This cold air is in addition to the potential for some snow on Thursday. While this cold air currently does not look to break any of the records set back in the 1980′s in the lead up to Christmas, it will be the coldest of the season so far. Both the cold air and snow could impact holiday travel, so travelers should stay alert of the forecast over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.