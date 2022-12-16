WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 15) The Undefeated QHS Blue Devils Continue To Prepare To Face The Maroons Of Moline On The WB6 Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The undefeated Quincy High basketball team will travel to Moline on Friday night to tip-off against the Maroons in a Western Big 6 Conference game that should draw a sellout crowd to the MHS campus. The (8-0) Blue Devils know they face a huge task in trying to slow down Moline’s 6-foot-10 big man Owen Freeman. The University of Iowa commit has started the season strong and QHS will have to find a way to keep him off the glass on Friday evening.

Moline has lost just 1 game so far this season, but it’s doubtful that they’ve seen a squad with the explosiveness on offense that Quincy High possesses. With players such as Cam Brown, Dom Clay, and Bradley Longcor, III all able to slash to the basket and score, as well as shoot from the arc, the Maroons may have a few match-up problems of their own to deal with when the two conference rivals collide in less than 24 hours. Brown, a talented junior who is enjoying a stellar season so far for the “Blue and White” recently took timeout to offer some insight on what the Blue Devils are focusing in on as they prepare to face MHS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.