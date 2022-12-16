WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 15) QND Raiders In “A Good Place” Heading Into Conference Battle Against The Panthers Of Camp Point Central
Quincy Notre Dame Head Coach Kevin Meyer Offers Insight On His Squad After Loss Against Palmyra On Tuesday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame basketball team will face a huge test on their home floor on Friday night at “The Pit”. That’s where the “Blue & Gold” will play host to Camp Point Central in a highly anticipated conference battle. The Panthers are riding high on a 5-game winning streak right now while the (4-2) Raiders are trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss on the road against Palmyra.
The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol at “the Pit” and caught up with QND’s Kevin Meyer. The 8th year head coach indicated that his squad was in a good place (mentally) heading into their clash on the hardwood against CPC. We’ll have the latest...
