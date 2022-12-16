WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 15) QND Raiders In “A Good Place” Heading Into Conference Battle Against The Panthers Of Camp Point Central

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame basketball team will face a huge test on their home floor on Friday night at “The Pit”. That’s where the “Blue & Gold” will play host to Camp Point Central in a highly anticipated conference battle. The Panthers are riding high on a 5-game winning streak right now while the (4-2) Raiders are trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss on the road against Palmyra.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was recently on patrol at “the Pit” and caught up with QND’s Kevin Meyer. The 8th year head coach indicated that his squad was in a good place (mentally) heading into their clash on the hardwood against CPC. We’ll have the latest...

