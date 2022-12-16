WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 15) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Post A 49-22 Road Win Over Moline High In The Western Big 6 Conference

QHS Forward/Center Taylor Fohey Pumps In 21 Points Against The Maroons On The IHSA Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, December 15, 2022

High School Basketball

IHSA

QHS Lady Blue Devils 49

Moline 22

QHS: Taylor Fohey (21 Points)

Illini West Lady Chargers 34

Liberty 22

IW: Regan Reed (17 Points)

IW: Rylee Reed (15 Points)

IW: Lady Chargers Now (8-4) On The Season

Macomb Lady Bombers 71

West Hancock 42

MHS: Ainsley Holthaus (24 Points)

MHS: Kaitlyn Robinson (14 Points)

MHS: Kylie Robinson (12 Points)

Canton Lady Tigers 33

Unity 62

MSHSAA/IHSA (Boys)

Canton 48

Unity 53

MSHSAA

Boys

Mexico 58

Hannibal 36

Green City 61

Marion County 35

Green City 40

Marion County Lady Mustangs 37

Mexico 44

Hannibal Lady Pirates 51

Louisiana Lady Bulldogs 32

North callaway 45

