WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 15) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Post A 49-22 Road Win Over Moline High In The Western Big 6 Conference
QHS Forward/Center Taylor Fohey Pumps In 21 Points Against The Maroons On The IHSA Hardwood
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, December 15, 2022
High School Basketball
IHSA
QHS Lady Blue Devils 49
Moline 22
QHS: Taylor Fohey (21 Points)
Illini West Lady Chargers 34
Liberty 22
IW: Regan Reed (17 Points)
IW: Rylee Reed (15 Points)
IW: Lady Chargers Now (8-4) On The Season
Macomb Lady Bombers 71
West Hancock 42
MHS: Ainsley Holthaus (24 Points)
MHS: Kaitlyn Robinson (14 Points)
MHS: Kylie Robinson (12 Points)
Canton Lady Tigers 33
Unity 62
MSHSAA/IHSA (Boys)
Canton 48
Unity 53
MSHSAA
Boys
Mexico 58
Hannibal 36
Green City 61
Marion County 35
Green City 40
Marion County Lady Mustangs 37
Mexico 44
Hannibal Lady Pirates 51
Louisiana Lady Bulldogs 32
North callaway 45
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.