Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation. (Source: WESH)
By Scott Heidler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A 36-year-old died in Florida after falling overboard a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral after a five-day cruise to the Caribbean.

When the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship was about 18 miles offshore, the passengers were awoken in the predawn hours on the last day of their cruise.

“We were woken up at 5 a.m. with three alarms saying that there was a man overboard,” passenger Donna Appel said.

While Coast Guard helicopters and vessels could be seen by passengers searching the water nearby the cruise ship, the announcements continued, telling passengers to stay in their cabins as the ship’s crews checked IDs for a head count.

MSC Cruises said in a statement “the crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter. Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries.”

“I mean it’s sad. I mean, that’s all I can say. It’s sad. We don’t really know what’s going on other than that. I’m glad that she was found. It’s closure for the family,” passenger Angelica Parlapiano said.

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payson CUSD No. 1 Superintendent Donna Veile, center, speaks Wednesday night at the district's...
Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Arrest
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car
Police responding to the shots fired incident on Nov. 1, 2022.
QPD arrests two juveniles, one adult as part of shots-fired investigations
Dt. Loretta Lewis
First female African-American Quincy police officer laid to rest

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
Missing person: Betty Hayes
Investigation continues after a year for missing Missouri woman
Fighting Illini Def. Coordinator Ryan Walters Selected As Purdue's New Head Coach
WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Dec. 15) Illini Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Takes Over As Head Coach At Purdue University
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime,...
Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home