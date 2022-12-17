900 kids are receiving toys for Christmas in Lee County

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Volunteers in Lee County are preparing to distribute toys, clothes and food to about 900 kids in the area.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, families who are pre-registered with either the Keokuk Salvation Army or Toys for Tots will be able to “shop” at First Christian Church.

Toys for Tots usually just gives out toys, but now they’ve teamed up with The Salvation Army to make sure Tri-State kids are warm and fed.

Organizer Rick Meredith, said there’s an increased need in the community after many businesses closed in Lee County.

“Last year we didn’t go into North Lee County because Christmas for kids was up there, they wanted to liquidate, do one more year, liquidate their program and then joins us this year, so we’re picking up a lot of their kids that we didn’t and we have a lot from Illinois that have come over this year,” said Meredith.

Only families who have registered can shop at tomorrow’s Toys for Tots distribution, but The Salvation Army said if you call their Keokuk location, they can try to help you out.

Their number is (319) 524-1144.

