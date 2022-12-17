Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new barbeque restaurant, Sugar & Smoke Barbeque, will be coming to Pittsfield next spring.

The restaurant will take over the Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic’s space at 1258 W. Washington.

Future co-owner Leah Wilke said she’s excited to give Pike County another eating option.

“We do have locals that do barbeques at festivals and that’s fabulous,” Wilke said. “We just felt there was a need for a sit down place. So, it will seat anywhere between 40-80 people and an extra room that can be rented out.”

She said she expects the restaurant to open up sometime in May.

Additionally, Wilke will be moving her business, Layla Bug Boutique, that’s currently on the square, to that same location and it will be attached to the restaurant.

“It will kind of be a one stop shop and people can come in and shop and just walk a couple of feet and eat,” Wilke said. “And just really try to provide a family experience for people in Pike County.”

Wilke said Layla Bug Boutique will close down it’s current location sometime in mid-January and will go online until it opens at the new location toward the end of March.

