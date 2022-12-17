Farm equipment shed in Keokuk catches fire

Farm Equipment shed fire
Farm Equipment shed fire(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Jackson Township Fire Association responded to a farm equipment shed fire Saturday afternoon at 3571 Argyle Road in Keokuk.

Assistant Chief Paul Hanson said when firefighters arrived, smoke was emitting from the building. Hanson said they had a hard time gaining access due to it being a steel building.

Hanson said he thinks the fire started in the west side of the building and traveled through the roof and spread, which cause damage throughout the structure.

Hanson reported that no one was injured.

Around 3:30 p.m. firefighters were still containing the hot spots.

“We’re at a loss stop on it, of course there’s not much left, we did save a lot of equipment and stuff over on the westside,” Hanson said.

Montrose Fire and Rescue, Des Moines Township Fire and Rescue, Keokuk Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

