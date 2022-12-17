Hannibal School District sees more students proficient in math compared to state average

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - During the height of the pandemic, math scores were sliding in Hannibal, but now they are on the rise.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released their December 2022 National Assessment of Educational progress.

While the state average is trending downward for math scores, the Hannibal School District is seeing the opposite.

“I’m really happy right now with our math scores currently,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Shawn Brown.

From 2019 to 2021 the district’s overall proficiency in algebra was lower than the state average, but Brown said they worked to fix that.

“What the state provides for us is priority standards that they say that we need to make sure that we are teaching to a mastery level,” Brown said. “So what we do as a district is we take a look at those priority standards. We make sure that we align those with all the instruction that happens in our class and we write common assessments that we give throughout the year around those priority standards.”

Now in 2022, 50% of Hannibal students are proficient in Algebra I, compared to the state average of 42%.

Many elementary and middle school students are also seeing improvements.

High School Math Teacher Whitney Noland said not only does she focus on overall math concepts, she also teaches students how to use specific tools.

“We want to teach them how to use the tools available to them,” Noland said. “We work a lot with graphing calculators and just any technology we can build in.”

Noland said she often works with students who are falling behind outside the normal class hours.

“We work really hard to get kids to stay after school, come into homeroom, just re-teach and review with them, whatever they need to learn the material,” Noland said.

Brown said their next step is to improve English Language Arts scores by revising the curriculum.

Eugene Field Elementary School is one exception to the district’s advancements in math scores. The district is discussing whether or not to extend Eugene Field’s academic calendar to help students who are falling behind.

Click here to see the December 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Lookup your school’s report card

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.