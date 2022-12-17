Quincy’s 4th Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday morning marked the 30th year since Wreaths Across America started in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Since then, it has grown and expanded honoring those who served nationwide with 3,400 other locations across the country.

Quincy National Cemetery had its 4th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday morning commemorated by the Adams County Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club.

Chairman and speaker Sophia Shaffer said the cemetery has 562 tombstones where each one will get a wreath placed by either a volunteer or family member to remember those fallen heroes.

“And to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf,” Shaffer said.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach. With the 4-H club’s involvement it’s a way for that remembrance to get passed down to the youth.

“We want to show them that we still appreciate them every day,” said club member Brody Maynard. “Even though they’ve passed on.”

This year’s ceremony was emceed by WGEM’s Brian Inman, Natalie Will and Blake Sammann. Row by row they read out the names of every soldier that has been laid to rest on the Quincy National Cemetery grounds.

While many involved are volunteers laying wreaths, family members like Michelle and Termass Pleasant come out each year to lay a wreath for their family member.

“(Our father Samuel J. Pleasant) was in Korea,” said Termass Pleasant.

“He always kept us at the front and center,” said Michelle Pleasant. “At all times. I love him and still do what I do today for all of those fallen soldiers.”

You can learn more about Wreaths Across America here.

