Two injured in Adams County crash, driver not located

By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After an extensive search, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they were unable to locate the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord that crashed Friday night.

Police said that around 8:15 p.m. they responded to a single vehicle crash on North 550th Avenue, just east of Highway 57.

According to police, a 2001 Honda Accord was headed westbound on North 55oth Avenue when it ran off the road and overturned.

Police said there were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the occupants was in the vehicle when police arrived, and one was located leaving the scene on foot. Both of them were transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle has not been located. They said several departments conducted an extensive search of the area, including the Tri-Township Fire Department who used their thermal imaging drone.

Police said the two passengers were Dusty Peters, 34, and William Gouch, 43, both of Plainville, Illinois.

Police said this incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

