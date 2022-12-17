WGEM Sports Saturday (December 17) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Get Back On The Winning Track On The College Hardwood After Posting A 84-67 Road Win Against Baker

C-SC Wildcats Raise Their Overall Record To (6-6) On The Season
Culver-Stockton College Rolls To A Road Victory Against Baker University
Culver-Stockton College Rolls To A Road Victory Against Baker University(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College are celebrating today deep in the heart of Kansas. That’s because C-SC posted a big 84-67 road victory over Baker University in another Heart of America Athletic Conference contest,

The ‘Cats were led by a 20-point effort by guard Robert Fry II at the Collins Center in Baldwin City, Kansas. In 39 mutes of action, Fry also dished out 5 assists and pulled down 4 rebounds. Carondis Harris-Anderson and Ryan Moore finished the win with 19 points each as the Wildcats raised their overall record to (6-6) on the season. Wildcats reserve Seth Larson chipped in with a 16-point 6 rebound effort.

Within the Heart standings Culver is now (2-5) as they prepare to face the Bulldogs of Truman State on Saturday, December 31. That exhibition game against the Great Lakes Valley Conference program is scheduled to take place in Kirksville, Missouri. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

On the women’s college hardwood, the Lady Wildcats of culver-Stockton also posted a win against Baker at the collins Center. C-SC improved to (11-2) overall on the season after beating Baker 77-69 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference match-up. Aaliyah Ortiz led the Lady ‘Cats in the scoring department with a career-high 23-point effort. Culver is now (6-1) in the Heart standings. With the loss at home, BU slides to (5-6) overall and (1-5) in the Heart.

