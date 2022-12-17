WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 16) (8-0) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Moline On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood Tonight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a Western Big 6 Conference match-up that prep basketball fans throughout the “Quad Cities” as well as “The Gem City” have been waiting for sine the new (2022-23) IHSa season got underway last month. Moline and Quincy High will be in the spotlight tonight when the two teams square off for the first time this season at 7:00 p.m.

The undefeated “Blue and White” face the daunting task of preparing to match-up against Moline’s 6-foot-11 transfer Owen Freeman. The University of Iowa commit gets up and down the floor well and is very active on the glass. QHS head coach Andy Douglas understands that preparing for a player with his size does pose a few match-up headaches for the Blue Devils, but according to Douglas, they are certainly up to the challenge.

At Moline High, head coach Sean Taylor (who formerly coached at Quincy) will have his Maroons well prepared for a squad he understands finished just one win shy of making it to the “Final Four” in Champaign last season. QHS has the potential to be explosive in transition and from 3-point land with Bradley Longcor, III and Cam Brown leading the charge. Taylor recently took timeout to share a few candid thoughts on the Blue Devils earlier this week. We’ll have an update....

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.