WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 16) Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Selects The Fighting Irish Of Notre Dame

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Suspense filled the air inside Korf Memorial Gymnasium earlier this evening as Hannibal football fans waited patiently to hear junior Aneyas Williams announce where he will attend college and play football in 2024. As prep football fans across the Tri-States have known for months, the 4-Star running back has been heavily recruited throughout his high school career and for good reason.

The 5-foot-10 speedster possesses the size, quickness, vision, strength, balance, speed, and athletic skill set to be an immediate impact player on the next level. That’s why college football programs from the SEC, Big 12, Pac 12, and other conferences were aggressively recruiting Williams. In the last few weeks, Aneyas selected 4 college football programs, that in his mind, stood out from the rest for various reasons. Those programs were Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Just after 6:00 p.m. inside Korf Gym, with teammates, coaches, teachers, school administrators, and Hannibal High boosters and alums watching closely from the stands, Williams made his highly anticipated announcement. Surrounding by family members, Aneyas put on a Notre Dame hat and unzipped his hoodie to show a bright green shirt that told the story.

The most sought-after recruit in the long and proud history of Hannibal Pirate Football was indeed set to head to South Bend, Indiana in 2024 to join the ranks of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

After his special announcement ceremony came to a close, Williams offered a breakdown of why the University of Notre Dame stood out from the rest during his recruitment. We’ll have details...

