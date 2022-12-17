WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Hannibal Pirates Track & Field Standout Nora Hark Signs National Letter Of Intent With The University Of Toledo

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal High senior Nora Hark is a high achiever. More than a few of the coaches that have had the opportunity to work with her over the past 4 years in Pirates Country would certainly attest to that. Nora has excelled on the basketball court as a point guard with the Lady Pirates and on the volleyball court as well. In the prep track and field arena, she has worked hard to become one of the top javelin throwers in the state of Missouri. Now she’s set to take those talents to the next level.

Earlier today at Korf Gymnasium, Hark signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Toledo in Ohio. That’s where she’ll join the Rockets Track & Field Team next year and continue her career throwing the javelin in the NCAA Division 1 ranks. After her signing ceremony came to a close this morning, the proud Lady Pirate offered some insight that she selected UT because of the various programs that the university has in place to help student-athletes excel to a high level outside of the sports arena.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.