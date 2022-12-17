WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 16) QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat On The Road Against Moline While Camp Point Central Panthers Beat The QND Raiders At “The Pit” 52-33

MSHSAA Football Recruiting: Hannibal 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Announces That He’s Headed To South Bend In 2024
Quincy Blue Devils Fall To Defeat On The Road Against Moline
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 16, 2024

High School Basketball

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 44

Moline 56

QHS Now (8-1) & ((3-1) In The WB6

IHSA

Camp Point Central 52

Quincy Notre Dame 33

Central: Nick Moore (13 Points)

QND Will Face QHS On Saturday At 7:00 PM

Unity 45

Palmyra 50

Brimfield 51

Payson-Seymour 64

North Greene 50

Pittsfield 49

Griggsville-Perry 55

West Central 50

Brown County 41

Beardstown 56

Liberty 30

Macomb 51

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

