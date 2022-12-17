WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 16) QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat On The Road Against Moline While Camp Point Central Panthers Beat The QND Raiders At “The Pit” 52-33
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, December 16, 2024
High School Basketball
IHSA
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 44
Moline 56
QHS Now (8-1) & ((3-1) In The WB6
IHSA
Camp Point Central 52
Quincy Notre Dame 33
Central: Nick Moore (13 Points)
QND Will Face QHS On Saturday At 7:00 PM
Unity 45
Palmyra 50
Brimfield 51
Payson-Seymour 64
North Greene 50
Pittsfield 49
Griggsville-Perry 55
West Central 50
Brown County 41
Beardstown 56
Liberty 30
Macomb 51
