Winchester city council agrees to join heritage association, Looking for Lincoln

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Scott County town Winchester, is soon going to be a stop on the “quest to find Abraham Lincoln.”

Mayor Rex McIntire said that their Dec. 7 meeting, the city council agreed to join forces with “Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition.”

He said Winchester Square was the first place Lincoln rebutted Stephen A. Douglas’s speech about giving new territories the option to have slavery making this little known history a qualifying factor to join Looking for Lincoln.

“I’m sure it’ll bring a lot of people to town,” McIntire said. “Especially through the summer months. Nicer weather, kids are out of school, people are travelling.”

McIntire said the plan is to get inducted at the start of 2023. The city would go on the website, officially putting Winchester on the grid for heritage tourism. They will also form a local coalition.

