Winchester city council agrees to join heritage association, Looking for Lincoln

Looking for Lincoln
Looking for Lincoln(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Scott County town Winchester, is soon going to be a stop on the “quest to find Abraham Lincoln.”

Mayor Rex McIntire said that their Dec. 7 meeting, the city council agreed to join forces with “Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition.”

He said Winchester Square was the first place Lincoln rebutted Stephen A. Douglas’s speech about giving new territories the option to have slavery making this little known history a qualifying factor to join Looking for Lincoln.

“I’m sure it’ll bring a lot of people to town,” McIntire said. “Especially through the summer months. Nicer weather, kids are out of school, people are travelling.”

McIntire said the plan is to get inducted at the start of 2023. The city would go on the website, officially putting Winchester on the grid for heritage tourism. They will also form a local coalition.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payson CUSD No. 1 Superintendent Donna Veile, center, speaks Wednesday night at the district's...
Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
Arrest
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car
Coffee Barn Hannibal
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal

Latest News

Keokuk Homeless Alliance searches for warming location as temperatures plummet
Keokuk Homeless Alliance searches for warming location as temperatures plummet
900 kids are receiving toys for Christmas in Lee County
900 kids are receiving toys for Christmas in Lee County
Volunteers in Lee County are preparing to distribute toys, clothes and food to about 900 kids...
900 kids are receiving toys for Christmas in Lee County
1258 W. Washington is currently occupied by Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic where...
Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year