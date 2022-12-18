2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver not located
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver fled on foot
Coffee Barn Hannibal
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal
1258 W. Washington is currently occupied by Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic where...
Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year

Latest News

The tours give people a chance to learn some history in a festive atmosphere.
John Wood Mansion seeing successful holiday tours
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alex Haley Signs With Monmouth College
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alex Hardy Signs With Monmouth College
Speed signs
Winchester invests in two speed limit signs