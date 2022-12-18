Canton receives a grant for Veterans Memorial Park

The Mark Twain Association of Realtors will give a Placemaking grant from the National...
The Mark Twain Association of Realtors will give a Placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors to Canton for their park.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Canton is receiving a $5,000 grant to help enhance their Veterans Memorial Park.

The Mark Twain Association of Realtors will give a Placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors to Canton for their park.

“I really appreciate Jennifer Woods, who’s the realtor who brought this to our attention. I very much appreciate the Mark Twain Realtors helping fund this project that will be a valuable asset to our community,” said Canton Park Board Chairman Terry Fretwell.

The Canton Park Board is currently waiting to install a memorial, a flagpole and benches.

The $5,000 grant will help alleviate $20,000 worth of expenses from those new additions.

Fretwell said these installations will begin as early as February 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

