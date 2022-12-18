Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver not located
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver not found
Coffee Barn Hannibal
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal
1258 W. Washington is currently occupied by Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic where...
Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alex Haley Signs With Monmouth College
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alex Hardy Signs With Monmouth College
Speed signs
Winchester invests in two speed limit signs
QHS And QND In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight
WATCH: QHS vs. QND Basketball (Pregame @ 6:45 p.m.)