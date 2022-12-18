The Crossing wraps up 12 Days of Service

The Crossing’s 12 days of serving is a way to give back to the community during the holiday...
The Crossing’s 12 days of serving is a way to give back to the community during the holiday season.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Crossing in Quincy had their 12 Days of Service as a way to give back to the community during the holiday season.

For the past 12 days, they’ve done charitable acts like bringing cookies to QPS bus drivers and collecting gifts for foster kids.

“We just want to keep reminding our people, it’s not about us. We want to make sure that we know that there’s people out there that maybe they feel like they’re not as important, we want to make sure they feel valued and loved and cared for this Christmas,” The Crossing 48th Street Campus Pastor Kory Hollensteiner said.

The Crossing wrapped up their 12 Days of Service with serving veterans and military families a pancake breakfast.

Hollensteiner said they’re going to start planning for their next community outreach event in spring of 2023.

