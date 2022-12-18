John Wood Mansion seeing successful holiday tours

The tours give people a chance to learn some history in a festive atmosphere.
The tours give people a chance to learn some history in a festive atmosphere.
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is spreading historical holiday cheer this season with candlelight tours of the John Wood Mansion.

The tour features actors dressed as John Wood’s wife and son talking about the property along with festive musical performances by local musicians.

Historical Society board member Lynn Niewohner said around 200 people have already taken the tour this season and the feedback has been great.

“And people are absolutely loving it because they’re learning a little bit about history, and they’re having a good time seeing the house all decorated for Christmas,” said Niewohner.

She said the tours are a fun way to get the community engaged in history.

“It’s so important that we protect and preserve Quincy’s history, and the historical society is dedicated to keeping the history of our community alive,” said Niewohner.

More tours are scheduled Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Tours run every 20 minutes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations are requested for the tours and can be made by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835 or by emailing info@hsqac.org.

Local musicians perform for the tour inside the John Wood Mansion.
Local musicians perform for the tour inside the John Wood Mansion.(WGEM)

