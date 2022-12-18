Local Christmas tree farm sees steady sales

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM)- Christmas is a week away and Christmas tree farms are starting to wrap up their sales for the season.

Places like Mathews Christmas Trees have sold around 550 trees this season.

“It means the world to us that people continue to support us. More and more people come out every year, saying, ‘hey this is our first year,’ and we really appreciate that and we’re going to keep it going as long as we can,” said Mathews Christmas Trees Co-Owner Brett Mathews.

Mathews said that despite the drought this year, it didn’t hinder their business.

They sold out their Christmas trees on Dec. 6.

Mathews said to be sure to water your tree and don’t let it dry out to make it last.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.