More sunshine and less wind Sunday

After a couple of cold and blustery days, winds will begin to relax some on Sunday.
After a couple of cold and blustery days, winds will begin to relax some on Sunday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple of days of clouds and blustery conditions, more sunshine and decreasing winds are on tap for Sunday. While there will be clearer skies and less winds, the morning will still start off quite cold. With overnight lows dropping into the teens, even the light breeze will take wind chills into single digits. Bundle up if heading outdoors Sunday morning!

By Sunday afternoon, winds will lessen, with occasional gusts just to 10-15mph. Abundant sunshine will help temps climb a touch higher, into the upper 20′s to low 30′s. This will still be below average. By Monday, temps will climb back into the 30′s. A weak system will bring the chance for a few snow showers Monday afternoon. A quick coating could be possible, especially across Western counties.

Late Week Weather Alert

The main weather story of the week remains the potential for accumulating snow and the cold snap by the end of the week. A storm system will move through Wednesday night through Thursday night, bringing the potential for some accumulating snow. There is still uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts. What is more certain, is the brutal cold that is set to move in. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits, with overnight lows likely below zero and wind chills much colder. Anyone travelling for Christmas should plan to dress extra warmly and stay alert of the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver not located
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver fled on foot
Coffee Barn Hannibal
New drive-thru coffee shop coming to Hannibal
1258 W. Washington is currently occupied by Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic where...
Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year

Latest News

A very cold weather pattern looks to be developing for next week.
Weather Alert for the Cold Air Next Week
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
Cloudy and cold today. We will have the chance again for some scattered snow flurries.
Cloudy, cold and breezy again