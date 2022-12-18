More sunshine and less wind Sunday

After a couple of days of clouds and blustery conditions, more sunshine and decreasing winds are on tap for Sunday. While there will be clearer skies and less winds, the morning will still start off quite cold. With overnight lows dropping into the teens, even the light breeze will take wind chills into single digits. Bundle up if heading outdoors Sunday morning!

By Sunday afternoon, winds will lessen, with occasional gusts just to 10-15mph. Abundant sunshine will help temps climb a touch higher, into the upper 20′s to low 30′s. This will still be below average. By Monday, temps will climb back into the 30′s. A weak system will bring the chance for a few snow showers Monday afternoon. A quick coating could be possible, especially across Western counties.

Late Week Weather Alert

The main weather story of the week remains the potential for accumulating snow and the cold snap by the end of the week. A storm system will move through Wednesday night through Thursday night, bringing the potential for some accumulating snow. There is still uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts. What is more certain, is the brutal cold that is set to move in. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits, with overnight lows likely below zero and wind chills much colder. Anyone travelling for Christmas should plan to dress extra warmly and stay alert of the latest forecast.

