WGEM Sports Saturday: (December 17) Quincy University Hawks Soar To Another Victory On The Hardwood At Pepsi Arena

Hawks Roll Past East-West University During Da 1 Of Tournament Action 103-73.
QU Hawks Post A Victory At Pepsi Arena During Tourney Action
QU Hawks Post A Victory At Pepsi Arena During Tourney Action(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY, ILLINOIS– On the opening day of its own Hansen – Spear Funeral Home Classic, the Quincy University Hawks battled the East – West University Phantoms. The Hawks eclipsed the 100-point plateau for the first time since December of 2019 as they defeated the Phantoms 103-73.

The game saw all 14 Hawks log more than 10 minutes, and every Hawk contributed to on the scoresheet. QU also went to work on the boards, registering 56 rebounds, with 24 of those being offensive. This is the most rebounds since December of 2017 when the team registered 57.

The Hawks jumped out to the early 9-0 lead and never looked back. Isaiah Foster hit two 3-pointers within 60 seconds to give QU a 17-point lead just 8 minutes into the contest. Orlando Thomas made it a 20-point margin at the under 8 media timeout on a 3-pointer.

The Hawk lead stretched to as large as 25 just a few minutes later. Quincy took a 55-37 lead into the locker room.

QU opened the 2nd half on a 19-6 run to stretch the margin to over 30 points over the Phantoms. Jamil Wilson hit a mid range jumper with about 10 minutes left to give QU its largest lead of the contest. Lorenzo Cuttini’s layup with just over a minute to go gave QU 100 points.

Isaiah Foster led the Hawks with 17 points (4/6 3PT, 15 minutes) while teammate Zion Richardson chipped in with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Hawks will wrap up the Hansen – Spear Funeral Home Classic on Sunday, December 18th at 3:00 p.m. against the Lake Superior State University Lakers.

--QU Hawks Release

