Stores see success on Super Saturday

Farm & Home Supply Super Saturday
Farm & Home Supply Super Saturday(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State shoppers came out and shopped on what the retail industry calls Super Saturday.

It’s the last Saturday before Christmas, and local retailers have been cashing in on this major day of revenue.

The National Retail Federation projected 158 million people to shop on this Super Saturday.

That’s about ten million more shoppers than projected last year.

In fact, the National Retail Federation expects this year to present the highest number of shoppers since 2016.

The federation makes this projection because the last Saturday before Christmas this year is Christmas Eve, so they expect consumers to get their last minute gifts.

Quincy Farm and Home Supply Manager Leon Obert said this year, his store saw more shoppers on Super Saturday than Black Friday.

“I definitely think it’s crunch time. People know they need to get those gifts purchased today, they need to start thinking about getting them wrapped,” Obert said. “So, I think as far as traffic, probably more foot traffic today overall because it’s been non-stop all day long and definitely the sales numbers have been strong of course they’ll follow those incentives as well.”

Those incentives, Obert said, are deals and coupons they’ve been offering to customers in efforts to get them to buy more.

He said adding the sales will hopefully sell more product and allow the store to make big money before the end of the year.

The National Retail Federation keeps track of what shoppers are spending money on each holiday season and how they’re paying for it.

For more data about Super Saturday, click here.

