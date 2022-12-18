Weather Alert: Bitter Cold Likely and Snow Possible by Late Week

The work week starts off more docile but we are tracking a significant arctic blast with snow also possible for Thursday into Thursday night.
A powerful storm system will bring the chance for snow on Thursday and Thursday night (medium...
A powerful storm system will bring the chance for snow on Thursday and Thursday night (medium confidence to see measurable snowfall), along with frigid arctic temperatures owed to a polar blast (high confidence in a very impactful arctic air intrusion) to usher in the Christmas holiday weekend.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are rebounding to near freezing Sunday afternoon under full sunshine that is owed to high pressure off to our south. It will be cold again overnight, however, with overnight lows in the upper teens to lower-20s areawide and relatively light winds of 5-10 mph or less. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night into Monday morning and a small disturbance will bring the chance of very light snow showers or flurries Monday afternoon, especially across the northern and western tiers of the Tri-States, though very little or no snow accumulation is expected due partly to the drier air that is in place. Monday and Tuesday will at least see temperatures moderate closer to normal, in the mid to upper-30s, BUT big changes are on the way before Christmas.

A powerful storm system will bring the chance for snow on Thursday and Thursday night, along with frigid arctic temperatures owed to an arriving polar blast to usher in the Christmas holiday weekend. While there is medium confidence that snowfall is possible over much of the area Thursday and Thursday night, with the storm system in question being this far out the exact track of the storm system cannot be determined at this juncture. Therefore, snowfall amounts with specific locations are not able to be accurately forecasted at this time. Nonetheless, there IS very high confidence that the storm system will be followed by a significant intrusion of arctic air, which arrives by Thursday evening and affects the entire area through Christmas Day. Temperatures will be downright frigid with very cold wind chill values also likely, making it feel more like late January or early February than mid-December. As a result of the impending arctic air intrusion THUR - SUN and the snowfall that is possible THUR - THUR night, we have a Weather Alert in effect for Thursday - Sunday. Due to it being a major holiday weekend coming up all interested parties will want to remain weather aware and monitor the forecast closely as we near mid to late week. Those with travel plans Thursday and Friday may also wish to consider having alternate options available if snow does cause travel difficulties.

J. Risley

