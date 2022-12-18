WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 14) QHS Blue Devils Basketball Team Starts Preparing For Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference Showdown Against The Maroons Of Moline High

Both Teams Are Currently Sporting (3-0) Records On The WB6 Hardwood
QHS Basketball Team Gears Up For Showdown Against Moline On Friday Night
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Less than 24 hours after beating Webster Groves on the road, pm Tuesday night, the Quincy High basketball team returned to practice at Blue Devil Gym to begin preparing for their next game. That contest will feature the (8-0) Blue Devils heading to the Quad Cities to tip-off against Moline High on Friday evening. The highly anticipated showdown will feature the two top teams in the Western Big 6 Conference standings. Both QHS and MHS are sporting identical (3-0) records in the WB6.

The WGEM Sports-cam was on patrol at Blue Devil Gym earlier today and caught up with Quincy head coach Andy Douglas and senior guard Reid O’Brien who both shared a few thoughts of facing Moline, on their home floor, in just 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

