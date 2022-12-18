WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Gem City Swimmer Abby Lewton Recounts US Open Experience
14-Year-Old Sheridan Swim Club Member Gets A Chance To Watch And Learn From Olympian
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Abby Lewton is a local swimmer from “The Gem City” who recently had a chance to compete at the US Open. It was there that Lewton also had a chance to watch and learn from US Olympic athletes who were also competing in the pool in various events.
Lewton, who competes in the 100M and 200M Backstroke, as well as the 50M Freestyle, recently had a chance to discuss her US Open experience at the Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy after a practice session.
