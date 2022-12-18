WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With The Fighting Scots Of Monmouth College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Rushville-Industry senior Alexis Hardy was all smiles when she discussed having an opportunity to play softball on the collegiate level. The Lady Rockets standout will get that opportunity next season after signing with the Fighting Scots of Monmouth College. The talented centerfielder has plans to major in business and minor in accounting at MC.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up Miss Hardy after her signing ceremony came to a close and found out a few details on a few additional aspirations she has after her college career comes to a close.

