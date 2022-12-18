WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Western Illinois Head Women’s Basketball Coach JD Gravina Set To Guide His Team Into Action On The Hardwood In Moline This Friday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - College basketball action will return to Moline this Friday when Western Illinois University tips off against St. Xavier University out of the Chicago area. The (8-4) Lady Cougars have won 2 games in a row as they prepare to face the (4-6) Leathernecks in an exhibition. Both teams have won 2 straight games. WIU head women’s basketball coach JD Gravina and Western Athletic Director Paul Bubb were both on hand at a news conference yesterday offering details on the upcoming match-up in the Quad Cities.

The game featuring the NAIA and NCAA squads is slated to get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark.

