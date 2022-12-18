WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 14) Macomb High Lady Bomber Golf Standout Trinity Christensen Signs With Tyler Junior College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today in McDonough County, Macomb High golf standout Tyler Christensen was joined by family and friends to celebrate a special day in her life. Just after 2:30 p.m., inside the Reverend C.T. Vivian Library, the proud MHS senior signed with Tyler Junior College in Texas.

During the past prep golf season, Christensen shot a career low 38 on 9 holes, so the Lady Bomber has the talent on the fairways to compete and shine.

So far, during her career, she’s had a chance to shine as a member of golf teams at Macomb that have captured 3 Regional Championships on the greens.

Also, it’s important to note, Trinity’s love for the game won’t end after her tenure at Tyler has come to a close. She’s already indicated that she plans to continue playing golf at a 4-year college once she gets her Associate degree from TJC.

